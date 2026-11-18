Ranchi, At least three workers died, and two others were injured in an accident while constructing a conveyor belt at NTPC's Tandwa plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, police said. Jharkhand: 3 workers die, 2 injured in accident at NTPC's Tandwa plant

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths, saying the incident is deeply saddening.

Conveyor belt construction work was underway at North Karanpur Super Thermal Power Project in Tandwa when the accident occurred, killing three workers and injuring two others, Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany told PTI.

Police were investigating the matter to find out more details about the accident.

Naithany said the construction work was being carried out by an outsourced company. NTPC confirmed the incident and said the matter was under investigation.

"Three workers employed by Simplex Infrastructures Limited and ThyssenKrupp died, and two workers were injured in an accident that occurred while they were working on the under-construction conveyor belt at NKSTPP North Karanpura, Tandwa," NTPC said in a statement.

"The NTPC family is deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident. NTPC stands with all affected families during this difficult time and is committed to providing them with all possible assistance and support," the statement read.

The two injured are receiving appropriate treatment, it said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation and necessary steps were being taken. The power major said providing safety and security to its employees remains its topmost priority.

Chief Minister Soren, in an X post, said, "The loss of lives in the accident at NTPC in Chatra is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences go out to those affected by this tragedy".

The district administration was providing all possible medical care to the injured, and officials concerned have been instructed to ensure proper treatment and all possible assistance to the affected families, he said.

"May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give the grieving families strength and courage in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Soren said.

The NTPC North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project has a total planned capacity of 1,980 MW, consisting of three units of 660 MW each.

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