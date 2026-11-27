Jamshedpur, A tribal couple in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district was arrested for allegedly beating their 14-year-old daughter to death for remaining glued to her mobile phone and making reels, a police officer said on Friday.

Jharkhand couple held for killing 14-year-old daughter over mobile phone use, making reels more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police apprehended Ravindra Murmu and his wife Sumani on Thursday, nearly a fortnight after the body of their daughter was recovered from an abandoned quarry in Layadih village within Kamalpur police station limits on November 13.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The victim, Kanaklata Murmu, was allegedly beaten to death on November 10, following which her parents dumped the body in the abandoned quarry, the officer said.

The accused couple had allegedly tried to mislead villagers and police by claiming that their class 8 daughter had gone missing.

The incident came to light after the body was recovered on November 13, following which angry villagers blocked a road, demanding the arrest of those responsible and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

The villagers also staged a road blockade the following day in support of their demands.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspicious conduct of the couple after the recovery of the body raised police suspicion, but investigators could not take action against them due to a lack of concrete evidence, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspicious conduct of the couple after the recovery of the body raised police suspicion, but investigators could not take action against them due to a lack of concrete evidence, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"Police conducted a thorough investigation and gathered evidence. Technical assistance and human intelligence helped us obtain vital clues," he said.

The couple were subsequently detained for questioning and allegedly confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalpur police station Dhananjay Paswan said the couple were arrested on Thursday.

Asked about the motive, the officer said the parents objected to their daughter spending time on her mobile phone and making reels. They allegedly assaulted her with a stick, leading to her death.

Police were investigating whether any other person was involved in the crime.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.