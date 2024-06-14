 Kanpur doctor falls into duct and dies; family alleges murder - Hindustan Times
Kanpur doctor falls into duct and dies; family alleges murder

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jun 14, 2024 06:10 AM IST

DCP Central RR Gautam stated that Deeksha Tiwari, 27, sat on a part of the roof where there was a duct covered with a thin layer of cement, which broke under her weight.

A woman doctor at Kanpur’s Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College died after falling into a duct from the roof of the medical college on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. However, her family has accused foul play, alleging murder.

For Representation Only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DCP Central RR Gautam stated that Deeksha Tiwari, 27, sat on a part of the roof where there was a duct covered with a thin layer of cement, which broke under her weight.

He said that the police have taken two doctors into custody who were with her. Any complaint filed by the family will be registered as an FIR.

All three doctors graduated with their MBBS degrees this year and have secured positions as medical officers. Deeksha was scheduled to join Meerut Medical College in a few days and intended to pursue post-graduation. On June 13, the group met and had a party in their room in Swaroop Nagar. From there, they went to the fifth floor of the medical college examination building, where the incident occurred.

The doctors informed the police, and one of them descended into the duct to retrieve Deeksha and took her to LLR Hospital, where she died during treatment. Additional Commissioner of Police for Law and Order, Harish Chandra, arrived at the scene, met with Deeksha’s family members, and examined the roof.

Deeksha’s father, Pradeep Tiwari, who runs a printing press in Bareilly, was accompanied by her mother, Renu, and her brother, Mayank. The family claims Deeksha was pushed to her death. Her cousin, Gaurav Tiwari, pointed out drag marks on the roof, suggesting those accompanying her tried to use force, failing which she was pushed. Another relative, Arun Dube, questioned the forensic investigation, suggesting it appeared to be done perfunctorily.

HTC

