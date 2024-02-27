 Kasganj accident: State ministers attend last rites of victims; give compensation letters to kins - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Kasganj accident: State ministers attend last rites of victims; give compensation letters to kins

Kasganj accident: State ministers attend last rites of victims; give compensation letters to kins

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Feb 27, 2024 06:50 AM IST

In all, ₹6 lakh had been declared as compensation to the families of each person killed in the accident.

The sleepy village Kasa, located in Etah district, performed the last of their loved ones on Sunday in the presence of some ministers of state and local representatives.

Ministers at Kasa village in Etah. (HT PHOTO)
Minister for basic education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh, minister of state for revenue Anup Pradhan, member of parliament Mukesh Rajput and MLA Satya Pal Singh Rathore visited the village on Sunday to express grief and attended the last rites of the victims.

The ministers visited houses of families that lost kin and handed out letters of sanction for compensation declared by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident took place on Saturday when a tractor trolley carrying villagers from Etah district fell into a pond within the limits of Patiali police station of Kasganj district killing 23.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of 2 lakh from the chief minister relief fund and 4 lakh from the fund for those affected by natural calamity. In all, 6 lakh had been declared as compensation to the families of each person killed in the accident.

Besides, a compensation of 50,000 has been declared for those injured in the accident.

