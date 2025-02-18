Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0: Tamil Nadu farmers get firsthand experience of agri techniques

At least 210 delegates, including farmers and artisans from Tamil Nadu participating in the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, witnessed a significant day of knowledge exchange in agriculture and traditional crafts. A hroup of delegates were welcomed at Varanasi railway station on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Tamil farmers visited the agricultural farm of the Banaras Hindu University on Monday where Prof Uday Pratap Singh, director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, with a team of distinguished faculty members welcomed them.

The delegation received detailed insights into integrated farming practices with Prof Singh providing comprehensive briefings on fisheries, poultry, and innovative cropping systems focused on family nutrition and income generation.

During the farm visit, delegates explored various agricultural demonstrations, including modern crop management techniques, dairy production systems, and innovative approaches to nutritional crop management.

The practical demonstrations particularly resonated with the visiting farmers and artisans from Tamil Nadu, who gained firsthand experience of northern Indian agricultural techniques.

Prof MK Singh, Prof M Raghuraman, along with other members of the institute provided the delegation with insights into the innovative initiatives currently underway.

The programme then shifted to the Omkar Nath Thakur Auditorium for an insightful session touching upon several aspects of agriculture as well as handicraft.

Prof V Ramanathan from IIT BHU hosted the session which featured an impressive lineup of speakers including Prof M Raghuraman, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Dr Suresh Chandra Jangid, Faculty of Visual Arts, and Padma Shri Chandrashekhar Singh, a renowned figure in organic research and farming techniques.

The session began with an informative video presentation showcasing various government initiatives, including the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, applications of artificial intelligence in farming, and modern training programmes for agricultural advancement.

In his keynote address, Prof M Raghuraman of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences provided comprehensive insights into various crop types and introduced the innovative BHU FARM ADVISORY App.

Dr Suresh Chandra Jangid from the Faculty of Visual Arts, elaborated on Kashi’s rich art and craft traditions, with particular focus on iconic crafts such as Banarasi Silk Weaving, Gulabi Meenakari, and traditional sculpture. Dr Jangid also discussed the contribution of the Design Innovation Centre functioning under the Faculty.

Padma Shri Chandrashekhar Singh, a prominent figure in organic research and farming techniques from Kashi, stated that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam provides an excellent platform for people from both the North and South to exchange and enrich knowledge, spanning from culture to agriculture.

The session featured significant contributions from local experts, with UP farmer Kailash Narayan Singh sharing insights on the Blue Revolution scheme and fisheries development.

Dr Shashikant Rai and Shri Sudheer Singh offered valuable perspectives on black rice cultivation and zero farming techniques, demonstrating the region’s agricultural innovations. Balram, a representative from DIC Varanasi, presented an overview of state government initiatives, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to supporting farmers and artisans.

The academic session concluded with an interactive session, fostering meaningful dialogue between the Tamil Nadu delegation and local agricultural professionals.

Representatives from the Vishwakarma Sector presented their innovations, including the production of thread from pineapple leaves, demonstrating their commitment to sector modernization, reducing foreign market dependence, and advancing self-reliance in order to realize the vision of Viksit Bharat.