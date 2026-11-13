Kochi , The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State Police Chief to ensure that the visiting Patriarch of Antioch, Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem III, does not violate visa conditions or the Supreme Court directions in the dispute between the Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite Syrian churches. Kerala HC directs police to ensure Antioch Patriarch does not violate visa conditions, SC orders

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the interim direction while considering a petition filed by V V Mathew of the Orthodox faction, seeking to restrain the Patriarch from conducting religious activities at St Mary's Church in Manarcad, Kottayam district.

The Patriarch, the supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church based in Lebanon, is visiting Keralam from November 11 to 16.

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church in India is an integral part of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church headed by him.

The Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite Syrian churches have been locked in a prolonged dispute over the ownership and administration of several churches, leading to clashes and legal battles.

St Mary's Church at Manarcad is managed by the Jacobite faction, while the Orthodox faction claims rights over it, citing Supreme Court judgments in the dispute.

According to the petition, the Patriarch is scheduled to visit the church on November 15 to celebrate Holy Qurbana and conduct other religious ceremonies.

The petitioner contended that such activities would violate earlier civil court decrees and Supreme Court judgments in the Malankara Church dispute.

He also relied on the 1934 Constitution of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, arguing that the Patriarch could not interfere in the administration of parish churches.

The petition further raised concerns over the visa issued to the Syrian national, stating that he had been granted an X-Miscellaneous entry visa, which, according to the petitioner, did not permit foreign nationals to engage in preaching, proselytisation or organised religious and missionary programmes in India.

The court had, on Thursday, directed that notices be served through a special messenger to the Keralam government, the State Police Chief, the Station House Officer of Manarcad police station, the Jacobite Syrian Church, the Patriarch and Thomas Mar Themothious Metropolitan.

When the matter came up for consideration on Friday, the special messenger submitted a report stating that he could not serve the notices on the Jacobite Syrian Church, the Patriarch and the Metropolitan. He also reported that someone had threatened to file a case against him before the High Court.

The court directed the Station House Officer concerned to register a case on the complaint and take necessary action in accordance with law.

"The registry shall forward the complaint submitted by the Special Messenger to the jurisdictional police station," the court ordered.

The court also directed the State Police Chief to ensure that the Supreme Court directions in the dispute between the two church factions were not violated during the Patriarch's visit.

"I also make it clear that the State Police Chief shall ensure that the visa conditions issued are not violated," the court said.

The court posted the matter to November 23.

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