Thiruvananthapuram, As the epic Ramayana is being screened in theatres, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan used it as an opportunity to promote the 'Jatayu Earth's Centre' in Kollam district, which is home to the world's largest bird sculpture.

Keralam CM uses Ramayana movie to promote 'Jatayu paara', world's largest bird sculpture

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The sculpture, in the form of a fallen vulture atop a hill, depicts the outcome of the fight between Jatayu and Ravana after the latter abducts Sita.

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According to the epic, Jatayu attempts to rescue Sita, but is defeated by Ravana and his wings are cut down.

The bird sculpture is situated on top of a hill named 'Jatayu paara ' at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district.

Satheesan, in an 'X' post, said that the newly released 'Ramayana' movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles as Lord Ram, Ravana and Sita, has "rekindled admiration across India for Jatayu."

He said that it was a moment of pride that millions are now discovering that the legend of Jatayu lives on in Keralam.

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{{^usCountry}} "From the silver screen to the land of Jatayu. The newly released Ramayana has rekindled admiration across India for Jatayu, whose legendary sacrifice to defend truth and a woman's honour remains unforgettable. It is a moment of pride that millions are now discovering this legend lives on in Keralam." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "From the silver screen to the land of Jatayu. The newly released Ramayana has rekindled admiration across India for Jatayu, whose legendary sacrifice to defend truth and a woman's honour remains unforgettable. It is a moment of pride that millions are now discovering this legend lives on in Keralam." {{/usCountry}}

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"At Chadayamangalam, Jatayu Earth's Centre stands as home to the world's largest bird sculpture, inspired by this timeless symbol of courage and sacrifice. My heartfelt thanks to our tourism teams and everyone whose vision made this magnificent landmark possible," Satheesan said.

He further said that after watching the legend on screen, he is inviting everyone across India to experience it in person at 'Jatayu paara'.

"Welcome to God's Own Country!" he added.

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Hindi-language epic mythological film Ramayana was released in India on November 5.

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