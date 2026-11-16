Thrissur , A man who allegedly strangled a 65-year-old woman to death for six sovereigns of gold in Thrissur in 1995 and evaded arrest for nearly three decades by assuming a false identity was arrested in Kollam recently, police said. Keralam: Murder accused arrested after three decades on run

The accused, Krishnakumar , a native of Ambalappara in Palakkad district, was traced to Kundara, where he was working at a welding unit under an assumed identity.

Krishnakumar was 18 when he and his accomplice Prasad, a native of Koratty, allegedly murdered Martha, who lived alone at Kizhakkekotta in Thrissur, on October 31, 1995, and fled with six sovereigns of gold, police said.

Prasad was arrested soon after the crime, while Krishnakumar was apprehended four months later, in February 1997.

He secured bail three months later but went into hiding and remained untraceable, officials said.

The investigation gained fresh momentum in 2022 when police began tracking his relatives to establish his whereabouts.

"The police team found that Krishnakumar was close to his uncles as his father had abandoned the family. We first traced one of his uncles, Ramootty, in Kochi. Though he had died, his family members informed us about another uncle, Gopalakrishnan Nair, who lived in New Delhi and had served in the Army. Krishnakumar had attended school in Delhi while staying with Nair," a police officer told PTI.

Further enquiries revealed that Nair had settled in Meerut after retirement and worked at a sugar factory.

Though he had died, information gathered from Malayalis in Meerut revealed that he had an adopted son, Mahesh Nair, who had also worked at the factory before leaving the place, police said.

A photograph preserved by the Special Branch proved crucial in tracking the accused.

Police used artificial intelligence to enhance the old photograph, ascertain how he might look now, and circulated it among Malayalis in Meerut.

"Using AI technology, we developed the photograph to ascertain how the accused might look now. The photographs were shared with Malayalis in Meerut, who said the person in the image resembled Nair's adopted son," police said.

Investigators subsequently matched the photograph with an image linked to a PAN card registered under the name Mahesh Nair in Meerut.

Further enquiries revealed that Krishnakumar had left Meerut after his marriage and that his wife was a native of Kundara in Kollam.

"Once we learnt that his wife was from Kundara, we recently started searching for him there," the police officer said.

The team traced him to a welding unit in Kundara, where he had been working without revealing his real identity.

Police tracked him down at a house where he had gone with his family to attend a funeral and arrested him on November 5.

"Krishnakumar said that he lived with the fear of getting caught one day. So, he did not use any social media accounts. He was not surprised when we took him into custody from Kundara," police said.

The trial in the murder case is pending before a court in Thrissur.

With Krishnakumar's arrest, further proceedings in the case are expected to gain pace, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.