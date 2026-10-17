Key changes in revenue, power depts in bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi: The Delhi government has appointed IAS officer Pawan Kumar Sain as the secretary (revenue)-cum-divisional commissioner, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle ordered by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a release stated on Friday.

In another key change, Nandini Paliwal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has been appointed secretary (power), with the additional charge of chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board. (Representative photo)

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Sain is an AGMUT cadre officer of the 2005 batch. The post had fallen vacant after the transfer of Neeraj Semwal to Arunachal Pradesh last month.

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In another key change, Nandini Paliwal, a 2003-batch IAS officer, has been appointed secretary (power), with the additional charge of chairman of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board.

Prashant Goyal, a 1993-batch IAS officer, has been divested of the charges of additional chief secretary (Power) and the additional charge of additional chief secretary (Administrative Reforms).

Garima Gupta, a 2004-batch IAS officer, will continue as secretary (AR).

Nidhi Srivastava, a 2010-batch IAS officer who was awaiting posting, has been appointed secretary (vigilance), with the additional charge of secretary (services). She will take over the responsibilities of secretary (vigilance) and secretary (services) from Paliwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shamim Akhtar Tamanna, a DANICS officer of the 1996 batch, has been posted as special secretary (NCR), moving from the post of special secretary (AR). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shamim Akhtar Tamanna, a DANICS officer of the 1996 batch, has been posted as special secretary (NCR), moving from the post of special secretary (AR). {{/usCountry}}

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Lekh Raj, a DANICS officer of the 2008 batch, will continue as special secretary (ACL) and take on the additional charge of special secretary (AR).

The transfer and posting order, dated October 16, was issued by the services department with immediate effect.