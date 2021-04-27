Ladakh announces free Covid-19 vaccine to all from May 1

The Union Territory of Ladakh has announced free vaccination to all its residents who are eligible for Phase III of the Covid vaccination drive.

“The decision was taken by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur at a high-level meeting with officials of the health department,” said an official spokesman.

“Ladakh administration is in the process of procuring Covid-19 vaccines for inoculating its residents in the 18 to 45 age group. The vaccination will be provided free of cost to all who are eligible to receive it,” he added.

LG Mathur directed the department officials that other than increasing the number of tests on a daily basis, 100% testing at all entry points – Meenamarg, Upshi and KBR airport - must be achieved without fail. LG Mathur also stated that close coordination must be maintained with Border Roads Organisation.

Covid tests for tourists

“As Ladakh also gears up to receive tourists from other parts of the country, LG Mathur stated that all incoming tourists must produce a negative RT-PCR report at the airport and that the hotels and travel agencies must take responsibility in ensuring the same.

Discussing the infrastructural preparedness of the health department in wake of the expected surge in the coming months, LG Mathur directed that the department must ramp up its facilities in terms of beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines etc on urgent basis,” an official statement added.