Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Wednesday that just as a grand temple for Ram Lalla has been constructed in Ayodhya, his party and devotees aspire for a temple to also be built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya speaking at a programme in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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Speaking to reporters in Prayagraj on Wednesday, Maurya responded to a poster depicting Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav holding the Sudarshan Chakra.

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“First of all, the SP chief should not be holding the Chakra at all; and if he has picked it up, he should head to Mathura,” Maurya said.

He noted that the site where the Idgah currently stands in Mathura was historically Kansa’s prison and is revered by millions of devotees worldwide as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

“We want a grand temple to be built there—whether through the judicial process, dialogue, or legal avenues,” Maurya said. Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav’s stated plans to visit Ayodhya, the deputy CM added, “The Ram Lalla temple has already been built in Ayodhya, and your hands are stained with the blood of Lord Ram’s devotees. Instead, go to Mathura and support the construction of a temple at Lord Krishna’s birthplace.”

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{{^usCountry}} Defending the BJP’s slogan, “Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De”, against opposition criticism, Maurya asserted that religion and the nation are inseparable for the BJP. He questioned why the opposition fears chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ and asked if they are afraid to visit the Krishna Janmabhoomi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defending the BJP’s slogan, “Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De”, against opposition criticism, Maurya asserted that religion and the nation are inseparable for the BJP. He questioned why the opposition fears chanting ‘Radhe Radhe’ and asked if they are afraid to visit the Krishna Janmabhoomi. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to a recent BJP meeting in Mathura, Maurya announced that the party has resolved to win a resounding majority in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and secure a hat-trick by forming the government for a third consecutive term. He alleged that the public has no desire to see the SP return to power or revisit an era marked by jungle raj, crime, and mafia terror.

“Uttar Pradesh has moved ahead on the path of development and intends to stay on this course. Even if the entire Samajwadi Party clan—along with its criminals, mafia, appeasement politicians, and the corrupt—joins forces with the Congress and other anti-BJP parties, the BJP will still achieve a hat-trick,” he declared.

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On reports of the chief minister being summoned to Delhi from Mathura, Maurya remarked that it is entirely normal for a chief minister to go when called by the national leadership.

Maurya also dismissed Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘PDA’ (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) Rath Yatra from Gorakhpur, calling it a deception aimed at betraying backward classes and Dalits.

“It is not a PDA Rath; it is a chariot meant to crush the future of the people of Uttar Pradesh. It has no public support. Their bicycle will get punctured, and the SP has no future,” he said.

Finally, reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s warning that India is heading towards an economic crisis, Maurya countered that the country is actually emerging as an economic superpower. He accused Gandhi of playing into the hands of foreign powers and using their rhetoric.

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