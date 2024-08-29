MUMBAI: A teacher who ran coaching classes in Virar was stripped and assaulted by a group of people including the parents of a student who had been allegedly molested by him. The teacher was dragged on the road by the people and thrashed before being handed over to the police on Wednesday morning. Locals strip, thrash coaching class teacher for molesting 13-year-old girl

According to Virar police, the 36-year-old accused, who owned coaching classes in Manvelpada in Virar East, had been molesting a 13-year-old student since the past one week. The girl, who was hesitant to talk about it earlier, had not been going to the classes since Monday.

Noticing it, her parents enquired what was wrong on Wednesday morning. Then she revealed to her parents that the teacher had been touching her inappropriately for the past one week.

The agitated father went to the coaching class and confronted the teacher who denied any wrong. A few people who had accompanied the father then started beating him. The group of seven to eight then dragged the teacher to the road, stripped him, blackened his face, and assaulted him.

Later, they handed him over to the police. They also told the police that there were three more girls who had said that the coaching class owner had molested them.

Vijay Pawar, senior police inspector of Virar police station, said they are recording the statements of the girls who study in 7th and 8th standards. “We will arrest the teacher under sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the victims are minors,” said Pawar.