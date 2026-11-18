Thiruvananthapuram, The Keralam government is ready to issue orders on four demands raised by protesting LPST rank holders, but further discussions are needed to resolve the contentious matter of reducing the student-teacher ratio to 1:25, state General Education Minister N Samsudheen said here on Wednesday. LPST protest: Govt ready to issue orders on four demands, says minister

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, the minister said the government was sympathetic to the concerns of the Lower Primary School Teacher rank holders and would continue discussions with them.

However, the issue of the teacher-student ratio required careful consideration, as any change would have financial implications and could lead to other complications.

"The government is ready to issue orders on the four issues on which both sides have already reached an agreement. However, the ratio issue requires further discussions. The Cabinet is also of the view that a decision cannot be taken hastily on this matter," he said.

Samsudheen said even the measures already agreed upon would entail an additional annual expenditure of around ₹25 crore.

One of the agreed measures was to appoint Head Teachers from the Kerala Public Service Commission rank list in government schools with more than 150 students, instead of filling such posts through the existing arrangement.

The measure would also cover schools facing a reduction in student strength and divisions, he said.

The minister said reducing the ratio to 1:25 could have wider financial implications, particularly if the measure had to be extended to other sectors as well. The government was examining these aspects before taking a decision.

"There is no new formula on the ratio issue so far. This is the main issue over which the protest has continued. The other four demands have already been agreed upon," he said.

Rejecting any suggestion that the government was unwilling to engage with the protesters, Samsudheen said their demand for jobs was understandable, as they had appeared for the examination and secured positions on the rank list.

However, the government had to consider the difficulties involved in accommodating their demands, especially as several other rank lists were also pending.

He said the government was ready to resume talks and would meet the representatives to explain its position. The orders on the four agreed-upon issues could be issued without waiting for the protest to end, he added.

The protesters are demanding a reduction in the student-teacher ratio to 1:25, inclusion of Head Teacher Vacancy posts under the PSC, an extension of the validity of their rank list and postponement of a fresh notification.

The rank holders have been staging a protest in front of the secretariat here, seeking appointment orders for eligible candidates included in the LPST rank list before its expiry. Their agitation is being led by S Valarmathi, who is on an indefinite hunger strike and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On November 16, Samsudheen had said the government was ready to hold further discussions with Valarmathi and other rank holders. He had said several rounds of talks had already taken place and that most of their demands could be addressed, but discussions had stalled over the teacher-student ratio.

Valarmathi was admitted to hospital on November 12 after developing physical discomfort during the hunger strike. The minister had then said her recovery was the immediate priority and that the government was willing to resume talks, though a date and time had not been fixed.

The earlier discussions between the government and the protesters failed to reach a consensus, particularly over the proposed reduction in the student-teacher ratio.

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