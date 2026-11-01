New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees of the Parliament of India and state and UT legislatures on November 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam.

LS Speaker to inaugurate conference of heads of PACs of states, UTs in Keralam

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The inaugural session of the conference will be graced by Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Speaker of the Keralam Assembly Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan; and Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of the Keralam Assembly KN Balagopal.

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The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, KC Venugopal, will deliver the welcome address, while Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly Shanimol Usman will propose the vote of thanks, according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Chairpersons and members of Public Accounts Committees from Parliament and state and UT legislatures, along with other distinguished guests, will participate in the conference.

The two-day conference will deliberate on the theme, 'Audit, Accountability and Good Governance The Evolving Role of the PAC'.

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{{^usCountry}} Discussions will provide a valuable platform to share experiences, exchange best practices, and explore ways to strengthen the role of Public Accounts Committees in ensuring legislative oversight of public expenditure. The goal is to promote transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in governance, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Discussions will provide a valuable platform to share experiences, exchange best practices, and explore ways to strengthen the role of Public Accounts Committees in ensuring legislative oversight of public expenditure. The goal is to promote transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in governance, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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As key parliamentary institutions entrusted with examining public expenditure and ensuring that public funds are utilised in accordance with legislative intent, the Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in upholding the principles of accountability and responsible governance.

The conference is expected to foster constructive dialogue on emerging challenges in public financial management, the evolving audit landscape and the need to further enhance the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday, with the Valedictory session to be addressed by the Lok Sabha speaker.

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The speaker of the Keralam Assembly and the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will also address the session.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.