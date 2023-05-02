Home / Cities / Others / Registration of bhandaras during Bada Mangal mandatory: LMC

Registration of bhandaras during Bada Mangal mandatory: LMC

ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2023 08:57 PM IST

Organizers of free offerings (bhandaras) during the upcoming Bada Mangal in Lucknow must register themselves with the Municipal Corporation to keep the city clean. Details can be updated on the LMC portal, Lucknow One app, or by calling 1533. LMC will provide vehicles and facilities for garbage collection, segregation, and disposal based on the information provided. An appeal to minimize single-use plastic will also be made.

LUCKNOW In a bid to keep the city clean, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has clarified that it is mandatory for organisers to register themselves before hosting a bhandara (free offering) during the upcoming Bada Mangal.

An appeal will also be made to minimise the use of single-use plastic. (HT Photo)
“It will be mandatory for those who organise bhandaras during Bada Mangal or on Saturdays to participate in a registration process. The organisers can register themselves either on the LMC portal, Lucknow One app, or by dialing 1533 and making a call to the control room operated by LMC. Details such as names, numbers, and number of people to be fed have to be updated,” said a press statement released by LMC.

Sharing further details, Indrajit Singh, Municipal Commissioner, said, “This is being done so that, based on the information, vehicles and other facilities could be provided by the LMC for collection, segregation, and disposal of garbage. This will keep the city clean.”

An appeal will also be made to minimise the use of single-use plastic. More related information will be provided on the control room number.

lucknow registration process bhandara + 1 more
Sign out