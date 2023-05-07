Ahead of Bada Mangal: Bhandara organisers asked to inform police station concerned; cops to coordinate

LUCKNOW In a run-up to the ‘Bada Mangal’ season in the city, the Lucknow police unit has asked Bhandara organisers to inform the police station concerned so that proper security arrangements could be made and deployments could be arranged for traffic and parking purposes. Besides, they have been asked to inform the Lucknow Municipal Corporation so that proper cleanliness is maintained at the spot where Bhandaras (free offering) are organised. The first Bada Mangal will be celebrated on the coming Tuesday (May 9) (HT Photo)

In Lucknow, Bada Mangal is celebrated with traditional fervour every Tuesday in the Hindu month of Jeyshtha, and many individuals, societies, and organisations organise Bhandaras, free distribution of food and drinks, on this occasion. The first Bada Mangal will be celebrated on the coming Tuesday (May 9).

Earlier on Saturday, the Lucknow police issued a press note directing all organisers to take permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the zones concerned before holding Bhandaras. The press note stated no organisers should block the road or interrupt traffic and make necessary arrangements for parking. The order stated that it’s the duty of the organisers to maintain cleanliness. It further read that stern action will be taken against those violating the directions.

The Lucknow police, however, on Sunday issued a revised press note in which they removed the rider to take permission from the DCP concerned. Now, the Lucknow police commissionerate territory that includes the entire district is divided into five zones including East, West, North, South, Central.

The Sunday press note stated that the organisers just have to inform the police station concerned in their areas so that necessary deployment for security, traffic management, and parking could be done. It further stated that the entire list of Bhandaras to be held will be shared with Lucknow Municipal Corporation so that proper cleanliness could be maintained in the city. Moreover, it read that the list of Bhandaras to be held will help maintain coordination with the organisers and streamline things.