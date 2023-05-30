Home / Cities / Others / On concluding Bada Mangal: Bhandara organisers experiment with menu, come up with eco-friendly ideas

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 05:19 PM IST

LUCKNOW The annual Bada Mangal season concluded on Tuesday with several bhandaras organised across the city. Celebrated in the Hindu season of Jyestha, this year’s Bada Mangal witnessed several bhandaras experimenting with menus. From traditional poori-sabji to modern-day sweet corn, a range of dishes were on offer for people of all faiths in the city. Some Bhandara organisers even tried to give a message of environmental conservation by distributing plants instead of food.

A bhandara near Alambagh distributed plants on the concluding Bada Mangal. (HT Photo)
Pushing for greenery, several bhandara organisers came up with a noble idea to distribute plants instead of edible items. Santosh Pande, a school teacher, distributed Tusli, 150 Aloe Vera, and other herbal plants at his bhandara in Alambagh on Tuesday. “It is a way to bring awareness among people as a lot of people gather for the bhandara. Today, things have come to a point where people have to buy water and oxygen. This is reflective of the poor state of the environment. Therefore, it’s high time we walk the talk and do our bit for the environment,” he said.

Similarly, Suresh Singh distributed over 100 plants at his bhandara which he organised at sector-I near the Khazana Complex in Ashiana colony. In a similar line, Resident Welfare Associations also organised bhandaras spreading the message of a clean and safe environment. “A display board with ‘save water’ message made by children was installed at the bhandara organised in Sushant Golf City,” said Sushma Mishra, RWA president.

Experimental Menu

This year, bhandara organisers did not limit themselves to distributing poori-sabji. In Ganeshganj, a bhandara offered not just poori-sabzi but also ice-creams, Himalayan sweet corn, and chole-bread, among other items, said Anupam Mittal, the organiser of the bhandara.

In Alambagh, children up to the age of 14 years were given a prize for reciting Hanuman Chalisa and helping in keeping the bhandara premises clear,” said Ram Kumar Tiwari, convener of Mangalman.

