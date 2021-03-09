IND USA
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal honouring Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati during a camp organised by Ludhiana Police for disposal of complaints related to matrimonial disputes at Police Lines in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Ludhiana: 171 couples reunited at mega camp for marital disputes

The cases of 81 couples, who were not ready for a compromise, have been forwarded to the courts for divorce. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal also ordered registration of FIRs in 31 cases.
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:50 AM IST

As many as 171 couples, caught in a matrimonial dispute, buried the hatched and decided to reunite during a mega counselling camp organised by the Ludhiana police on Monday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The cases of 81 couples, who were not ready for a compromise, have been forwarded to the courts for divorce. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal also ordered registration of FIRs in 31 cases.

Punjab state women commission chairperson Manish Gulati, who inaugurated the camp, appreciated the efforts of Ludhiana police for resolving such disputes. She said that Punjab is much safer for women as compared to other states because of the efficient handling of such cases by the police.

Citing the example of a Gujarat-based woman who had jumped into the Sabarmati river after recording a video message on her mobile phone, Gulati said that the woman was forced to take the extreme step as she lacked moral support from people around her. “If she had got some counselling or support, she would have found the courage to fight the atrocities instead of ending her life. I am glad that the Punjab police have roped in counsellors to deal with such cases,” said Gulati.

When asked about the rising cases of sexual assaults on minor girls in Ludhiana’s vehras, Gulati said the women’s commission, along with the police, is working on the issue. “We will work with the factory owners to see if separate rooms can be created in the vicinity, for the children when their parents are at work,” she said.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they will rope in NGOs to provide education to such children.

Replying to a question over a woman’s allegations that the police was not taking action against Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simrajit Singh Bains against whom she had moved a rape complaint, Gulati said she has asked the police to provide her details of the case.

Reunions, separations and tales of grit

While some couples patched up, it was not such a happy ending for the others.

Yudhvir Kaur and Goldenjit Singh of Chheharta were among the lucky few who were able bury the hatchet and agree to sort out their differences. The couple, who has a one-year-old daughter, had got married in 2019 but had decided to separate in October 2020 following some differences. After the couple agreed to patch-up, the women’s commission chairperson took out 1,000 from her pocket and gave it to them as a token of blessing. Gulati asked the couple to work out their differences and take care of their daughter.

In another case, a couple in a live-in relationship separated following irreconcilable differences. Gulati asked the man to delete all pictures that he had of the girl and warned him of strict action if he made any of it public or uploaded it on social media.

45-year-old woman fights for justice for daughter

In another case, a 45-year-old woman was seen navigating the crowd at the camp to bring justice to her 24-year-old daughter, who is a domestic violence survivor. The 24-year-old woman, who had recently suffered a fracture in a road mishap, said her mother is her hero.

“We are natives of Bihar. My daughter had got married to Anand Kumar Singh of Sherpur about five years ago. But he used to beat up my daughter and even threw her out of the house. I have been making multiple rounds of the police station, seeking justice for my daughter but so far, police have not even registered an FIR,” said the 45-year-old woman, who identified herself as Prabha Devi. She tried to meet the state women commission chairperson but remained unsuccessful.

Police install sanitary pad dispensing machines at Saanjh Kendras in city

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday, Ludhiana police installed sanitary pad dispensing machines at 10 Saanjh Kendras in the city. With this, women visiting the Saanjh Kendras will be able to get a sanitary pad by putting a five-rupee coin into the machine.

This will especially be useful for female cops, who sometimes have to remain on ground for endless hours.

Inaugurating the machine at police lines during a mega camp, Punjab state women commission chairperson Manisha Gulati appreciated the efforts of the Ludhiana police, which, she said, was the first in the state to set up pad dispensing machines at Saanjh Kendras.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said that any woman who needs a sanitary napkin can visit the Saanjh Kendra. “The pads are of international quality but will be available for woman at a nominal price here. Some women are unable to buy costly sanitary pads sold in shops. For such women, the vending machines will be helpful,” said Jain.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the Ludhiana police took this initiative on their own and no help from corporates or NGOs was sought for this.

