Ludhiana administration is set to disseminate information about the hazardous effects of paddy stubble burning that pose a threat to human health and the environment. (Representative photo)
Ludhiana administration to hold 76 camps to create awareness about stubble burning

Ludhiana administration will organise as many as 76 awareness camps and farmers’ meetings in October to persuade the farmers to shun the practice of stubble burning
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:10 PM IST

In view of the upcoming paddy harvesting season, the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare is set to launch a massive awareness campaign in the district to persuade the farmers to shun stubble burning and adopt crop residue management for making Ludhiana free of this menace.

The department will organise as many as 76 awareness camps and farmers’ meetings in October. Various teams comprising experts will sensitise the farmers. Exhibitions of ultra-modern equipment useful in effective paddy straw management would also be held in the fields.

Disclosing further details, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that these teams would make strenuous efforts to disseminate the information about the hazardous effects of the paddy stubble burning that pose a danger to human health and the environment.

He said that these teams along with exhibiting the working of ultra-modern equipment would prove instrumental in awakening the farmers about the need for paddy stubble management.

Stubble burning destroys several important nutrients and other micronutrients of soil whereas its health gets improved drastically if the residue of stubble is harvested with the help of ultra-modern equipment, he added.

The DC said pamphlets and posters would also be distributed among farmers to make them aware of the pollution caused by paddy burning, besides the ways and means of managing the paddy stubble effectively. He said that the department would also felicitate those farmers who will refrain from burning crop residue.

Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said paddy harvesting is expected to commence in the first week of October and appealed to the farmers not to indulge in the burning of paddy stubble.

