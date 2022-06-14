Ludhiana | Atal Apartments Scheme: Draw of lots to be live-streamed on YouTube
The draw of lots for allotment of flats under the Atal Apartments Scheme will be streamed live on YouTube on June 16. Officials said that the draw will start at 10am at Nehru Sidhant Kendra on Pakhowal Road and can be viewed live on https://youtu.be/lzoRZzHNkxY.
Deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-LIT chairman Surabhi Malik took stock of arrangements on Monday. She said that the event is being live streamed in view of the heatwave and Covid situations, so that maximum number of people can watch it.
She that the final list of eligible applicants has been uploaded on the trust’s official website and put up on the notice board at the trust’s office.
As per the information, over 1,000 applications have been received against 576 flats (336 HIG and 240 MIG) which will be constructed under the scheme and over ₹24 crore has been deposited with LIT as earnest money. Applicants have submitted ₹2.4 lakh and ₹1.87 lakh as earnest money for HIG and MIG flats, respectively. The earnest money will be returned to unsuccessful applicants. The semi-furnished flats will be constructed by Ludhiana Improvement Trust under 100% self-financing basis.
Land acquisition collector (LAC) of LIT, Neeru Katyal, stated that the housing project will come up over an area of 8.8 acres at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road and will have all modern facilities.
