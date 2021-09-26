Ludhiana: PSPCL holds consumer grievance redressal camps

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) held bijli panchayats (consumer grievance redressal camps) at CMC, Model Town, Focal Point, and Jagraon divisions of the district on Saturday.

The consumer grievance redressal camps were organised under the leadership of the director, distribution, and CE, Central Zone.

Sanjiv Parbhakar, deputy chief engineer, West Circle; Jagdev Singh Hans, deputy chief engineer, City East Circle; senior xen Sukhbir Singh Dhiman, along with SDO Jasbir Singh, SDO Nirmal Singh, and SDO Mandeep Singh, were also present during these camps.

Industrial representative Rajesh Jain, along with area councillors, was also in attendance.

According to the officials, they resolved billing issues on the spot.

Jagdev Singh Hans assured the public that improvement works related to the power supply will be completed within the stipulated period.

He stated that the PSPCL is committed to providing uninterrupted and quality supply to its consumers.He added that such camps will be organised in the future as well.