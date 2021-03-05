Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Police are on the lookout for a woman, who duped an 87-year-old woman of ₹11.6 lakh after posing as a post office agent.
The accused, Harbans Kaur, of Palm Vihar, Pakhowal Road, defrauded the elderly woman by offering to invest the money for her in a savings scheme at the post office.
In her police complaint, Satvinder Kaur of Model Town Extension, said their family knew Harbans, who used to claim that she worked as a post office agent.
Harbans convinced her mother-in-law, Hardev Kaur, to invest in a monthly income scheme, which offered huge benefits. However, they never received any returns. On approaching the post office, they discovered that there was no account in the name of her mother-in-law and filed a police complaint.
Sub-inspector Kulvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman filed a complaint on November 26, 2020. Following a probe, they had booked the accused under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 5 police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucky draw for farmers who gave land for airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South corp seeks nod to dump inert waste in Asola sanctuary, experts warn against move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyer declares he is Covid-19 minutes before take-off to Pune, flight turns back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 312 fresh Covid cases, three new deaths; vaccination drive remains slow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fighting disinformation with facts, movies and social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman murders her children, then hangs self in Shakurpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks cops to find official who leaked riot accused’s statement to media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardiologist all the way New Jersey has his finger on the pulse of protesters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Football player who runs Singhu’s laundromat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
His space to read and debate is now a place for learning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abuse survivor who’s now the first legal port of call
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana woman posing as post office agent dupes 87-year-old of ₹11.6 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-styled godman rapes, murders 22-yr-old in Ludhiana, dumps body in field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox