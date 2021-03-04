Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

Three persons died while 106 more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. This is for the second time this week that the single-day count has crossed the 100-mark. Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district.

The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.

Thursday’s fatalities include a 55-year-old male from Janetpura village, a 66-year- old female from Darshan Nagar and a 78-year-old male from Machian Khurd.

Those infected include 10 healthcare workers, a staff nurse at SPS Hospital and five teachers. The infected teachers are from Government High School, Chak Mafi Manupur in Khanna, Government Senior Secondary School in Gidderwindi Jagraon, Edusquare in Dugri, and Joseph Senior Secondary School, Dhandra Road.

2, 074 more receive vaccine jabs

As many as 2, 074 people received the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Of these, 1, 092 were senior citizens (aged above 60) and 249 were those in the age group of 45 to 59, having co-morbidities.

Apart from that 361 health workers and 81 frontline workers received the first dose of the vaccine while 271 healthcare workers and 19 frontline workers got the second jab.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, who is the nodal officer of vaccination in the district, said none of the beneficiaries developed any adverse effect following immunisation.