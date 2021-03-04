IND USA
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Three persons died while 106 more cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. This is for the second time this week that the single-day count has crossed the 100-mark. Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district.

Thursday’s fatalities include a 55-year-old male from Janetpura village, a 66-year- old female from Darshan Nagar and a 78-year-old male from Machian Khurd.

Those infected include 10 healthcare workers, a staff nurse at SPS Hospital and five teachers. The infected teachers are from Government High School, Chak Mafi Manupur in Khanna, Government Senior Secondary School in Gidderwindi Jagraon, Edusquare in Dugri, and Joseph Senior Secondary School, Dhandra Road.

2, 074 more receive vaccine jabs

As many as 2, 074 people received the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. Of these, 1, 092 were senior citizens (aged above 60) and 249 were those in the age group of 45 to 59, having co-morbidities.

Apart from that 361 health workers and 81 frontline workers received the first dose of the vaccine while 271 healthcare workers and 19 frontline workers got the second jab.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, who is the nodal officer of vaccination in the district, said none of the beneficiaries developed any adverse effect following immunisation.

In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
HT Image
others

NDMC best civic body among municipalities serving less than a million population

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ranked as the best among 111 municipal corporations catering to areas with less than one million population in the Municipal Performance Index released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister on Thursday
HT Image
others

Diversions around Ashram to increase as PWD pushes to finish underpass construction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has asked the Delhi Traffic Police to increase diversions around the Ashram intersection from Friday onwards so that they can hasten work on a 750-metre underpass connecting Nizamuddin Railway Bridge and CSIR Apartments on the Mathura Road
HT Image
others

CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi’s vaccination drive on Thursday saw chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman taking their first shots against Covid-19
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: City of opportunities, Delhi scores poorly on safety and public transport

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi ranked 13th among 49 cities with million-plus population in the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI 2020) released by the Union housing and urban affair ministry on Thursday
HT Image
others

School files complaint against parent for ‘forging’ Covid-19 report

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi A school in north Delhi on Thursday filed a police complaint against the parent of a student for “forging” Covid test report and showing their child to have tested positive after attending in-person classes earlier this week
HT Image
others

Ease of Living report: Delhi ranks poorly in sustainability and environment categories

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Consistent poor air quality and high levels of microscopic particulate matter pollutants have got Delhi 42nd rank in the environment category among 49 cities with a million or more population in a survey by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry for the Ease of Living report that was released on Thursday
HT Image
others

HC tells police to share post-mortem video, inquest report with family of farmer killed on Jan 26

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi high court on Thursday directed the city police to share the video of the post mortem and the inquest report with the family of a 25-year-old farmer, who had died after his tractor allegedly overturned during the tractor rally on Republic Day
HT Image
others

Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE A daily gathering of workers under the flyover in Warje in the early months of 2021, is a sign that the construction industry is making an effort to revive itself
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
others

IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.
HT Image
others

Waste pickers’ children write to minister to increase amount of scholarship

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:47 PM IST
PUNE At least 1,500 children of waste pickers from Pune have written to Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde to increase scholarships amount, as promised to them
HT Image
others

3.79 lakh households in rural Pune without tap water connection

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:46 PM IST
PUNE At least 3
HT Image
others

Dalit activist Shiv Kumar out on bail

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Dalit activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison after a local court in Sonepat granted him bail in the third case
