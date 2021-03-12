IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana’s single-day count crosses 150-mark after 5 months
It is for the sixth time in the last 11 days that the city has witnessed over 100 cases in a day. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
It is for the sixth time in the last 11 days that the city has witnessed over 100 cases in a day. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana’s single-day count crosses 150-mark after 5 months

With 152 fresh cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday announced a night curfew for the district from Friday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondents, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:22 AM IST

With 152 fresh cases and two more deaths in the last 24 hours, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday announced a night curfew for the district from Friday. The curfew will be effective from 11pm to 5am, starting March 12.

However, police, army personnel, government employees, essential service providers and medical professionals among others will be exempted from the purview of these orders. Inter-district and inter-state movement on highways will also be exempted from the purview of these orders.

It is after five months that the single-day count has crossed the 150-mark.

On October 5, the district had recorded 160 cases following which the count had remained well below 150.

It is for the sixth time in the last 11 days that the city has witnessed over 100 cases in a day. As many as 108 residents of the district had tested positive on March 7, followed by 146 on March 6, 105 on March 5, 106 on March 4 and 115 on March 2.

The latest Covid fatalities include a 73-year-old male from Khanna and a 65-year-old female from Haibowal Kalan. The district’s toll has now gone up to 1,046 while the active cases stand at 915.

Six teachers, four students positive

Among the 152 new cases, four are teachers and four are students. One teacher each from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Shivalik Doon School, Partap Nagar, Government Senior Secondary School, Bhundari, and GM School, Kot Mangal Singh area, have tested positive. The infected students include three from Government Senior Secondary School, Noorpur Bet, and one from Government Multipurpose School.

Besides, two healthcare workers have also tested positive.

Vaccine update

Meanwhile, as many as 2, 036 persons received the Covid vaccine shots on Thursday. These include 1,089 senior citizens and 439 people aged between 45 and 60, having co-morbidities. As many as 184 healthcare workers got the first dose of the vaccine while 105 received the second dose. Similarly, 83 frontline workers received the first dose and another 136 turned up for the second dose.

159 students, 107 staff members infected since Jan

As many as 159 students and 107 staff members in over 120 educational institutions of the district have tested positive for Covid-19 since January, a report released by the health department shows.

These include around 108 schools and 16 colleges, including Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. Besides, students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences (GADVASU) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have also tested positive.

The health department said that they have conducted 11, 856 tests in educational institutions till March 10.

The data comes close on the heels of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) sending a report to the state health department, stating that schools are colleges are becoming hotspots of the infections.

The report had also stated that youngsters carry a high viral load but mild symptoms, and they can put the elderly at risk.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, who is the nodal officer of the Covid vaccination drive in the district, said, “It is important that Covid safety protocols are followed strictly. In the majority of the cases, it has been observed that children sat in close proximity with each other students in schools, thus catching the infection,” said Dr Ahluwalia.

She said that the health department is working in close coordination with the education department, “We are designing programmes to spread awareness among children about social distancing, wearing of mask, frequent hand washing in order to curtail the spread of infection,” said Kiran Ahluwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Rahul Raut/HT)
(Rahul Raut/HT)
others

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary

By Prayag Arora-Desai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The forest department said it has also increased the maximum width of the originally proposed buffer area to a maximum of 3.98km, as compared to 3.5km earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
others

Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
BPP had rejected the candidate’s form after it was informed by members of the community that one of her proposers had ceased to profess the Zoroastrian faith
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four held for stealing gadgets worth 19 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Police on Thursday arrested four alleged members of a gang that targeted trucks of an e-commerce company loaded with mobile phones and electronic gadgets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lightning strike injures 4 in Gurugram residential township

By Leena Dhankhar, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Four men were injured after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter from the rain in Gurugram’s sector 82
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered a probe in the alleged irregularities in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges which have not paid salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff for months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said FasTag service at the 165km Yamuna Expressway are likely to become functional next week while the operator – Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) – will also install a crash median on the highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Special Task Force (SIT) of Bengaluru police formed to investigate the alleged sex tape scandal involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday questioned four individuals
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi A 60-year-old man died after suffering internal injuries during a scuffle on Tuesday night with his neighbours in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BBMP plans Covid testing in crowded markets, malls

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Bengaluru As the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases rise in the city, a meeting of senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) on Friday discussed the possibility of taking up Covid-19 testing in crowded places like markets, malls, schools, colleges and marriage halls
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artistes perform during the Freedom @ 75 event at Central Park in Connaught Place.(Raj K Raj)
Artistes perform during the Freedom @ 75 event at Central Park in Connaught Place.(Raj K Raj)
others

Plays, music, dance: Deshbhakti event kicks off

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The government chose March 12 to kick off the celebrations as Mahatma Gandhi had led the Dandi March – the famous civil disobedience movement of our freedom struggle – on this day in 1930.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

7,064 Karnataka villages don’t have a burial ground, says govt

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bengaluru: Two days after returning from a pilgrimage to Tirupati, Lakshmikant Kandugal’s mother passed away
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP