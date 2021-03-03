Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days

In an alarming development, as many as 115 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday. It was after 83 days that the infections reached a three-digit figure. On December 6, the district had recorded 135 Covid-19 cases.

With this, the district has also recorded its biggest single-day spike of the year, surpassing the 81 cases recorded on February 23.

1 student, 5 teachers among those infected

In more bad news from schools, a student and five teachers tested positive for the virus. Those infected include a primary school student from Peeru Banda Colony in Salem Tabri, a teacher from Khalsa College Sudhar, a teacher from Government Primary School, Giaspura, a teacher from Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, a teacher from Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Payal, and another teacher from Devi Bhrava School in Salem Tabri. All six cases are the first in their respective schools.

The district’s case tally has now reached 27,295, of which 25,635 have recovered while 1,030 have succumbed to the virus. The district currently has 630 active cases.

57% rise in vaccination among elderly

As many as 1, 757 people received the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Of these,

619 were senior citizens who were part of the third phase of the district’s vaccination drive. On the second day of third phase, there was a 57% rise in vaccinations among elderly as compared to the first day when 353 had received the vaccine shots. Similarly, with 278 receiving the jabs, there was a 45% rise in vaccinations among persons aged between 45 and 59, having co-morbid conditions. On Monday, 126 persons of this age group were vaccinated.

As many as 328 health workers and 149 frontline warriors also got the first jab while 383 healthcare workers received the second jab.

According to district immunisation officer Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, none of the beneficiaries developed any adverse effect after receiving the jabs.

She said that out of the 1, 757, as many as 1, 068 vaccines were administered at private hospitals.