Mahakumbh: Countdown begins with land allotment to over 4k institutions

As per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite the land allocation process and complete it by December 31, the officials here have allocated land to over 4,000 organisations out of the estimated 8,000 to 10,000 expected to participate in the Mahakumbh. Saints overseeing setting up of their camps on plots of land allotted to organisations in mela area ahead of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Around two weeks are left for the mega religious fair to begin.

According to the Prayagraj Mela Authority, land allocation has been completed for all the akharas (monastic orders), their follower akharas, Maha Mandaleshwar, Khalsa, Dandibada, Acharyabada, and Khakchowk saints. The allocation process for Prayagwal groups and new organisations too is expected to be finished by December 31, said officials.

Out of the 4,268 institutions allotted land to set up their camps, 19 land allotments have been done for akharas and their sub-groups, 460 for Maha Mandaleshwars, 750 for Khalsa, 203 for Dandibada, 300 for Acharyabada, 300 for Khakchowk siants, and 1,766 for other organisations, said ADM (Mela), Vivek Chaturvedi.

Additionally, 450 land allotments have been made to Prayagwal groups so far, he added. The land allocation for Prayagwals began on December 12 and will continue till December 31. Similarly, the process for new organisations started on December 16 and is set to conclude by the end of the year, he shared.

The land allocated to akharas and other organisations is now a hub of activity, with tent construction and decorations progressing rapidly. In the Jhunsi area, representatives from akharas, Maha Mandaleshwar, Khalsa, Dandibada, Acharyabada, Khakchowk, and other organisations are busy setting up tents and decorations in line with their traditions and culture.

The mela administration has laid checkered plates across the area and is rapidly installing signages to help visitors easily locate their designated spaces. Additionally, lighting and other essential arrangements are being made efficiently to meet deadlines.

The Juna Akhara and Avahan Akhara have already entered the mela area, while the Agni Akhara also entered the cantonment on Thursday. With activities progressing swiftly, the entire area is expected to be fully prepared and adorned by January 1, setting the stage for the grand Mahakumbh-2025, said officials.