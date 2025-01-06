Mahakumbh-2025 website records over 33 lakh visitors from 183 countries

The official website of Mahakumbh-2025, https://kumbh.gov.in/, has become a go-to source for reliable information, attracting significant global traffic. Homepage of Mahakumbh-2025 official website (HT )

As of January 4, the portal had been visited by over 33 lakh users from 183 countries, according to the website data. This includes visitors from Europe, North America and Africa highlighting the event’s global appeal, informed officials.

A representative from the technical team managing the website confirmed that the official Mahakumbh portal had recorded 33,05,667 visitors from 183 countries, spanning 6,206 cities worldwide.

India leads in website visits, followed by substantial traffic from the United States, Britain, Canada, and Germany. Visitors have not only accessed the portal but also spent considerable time engaging with its content, the representative added.

The technical team reported a significant increase in traffic since the website’s launch on October 6, 2024, with daily user numbers now reaching lakhs as the Mahakumbh event approaches.

“The official website provides detailed information about the mega fair, ensuring that pilgrims and tourists can easily access details about the traditions associated of Kumbh, its spiritual significance, and the studies conducted on Kumbh,” said Vijay Kiran Chauhan, DM of Mahakumbh Nagar. “It also highlights major attractions, key bathing festivals, and provides essential guidelines on dos and don’ts during the event,” he added.

“The website also provides information on travel and accommodation options, features a media gallery, and highlights the latest developments in Prayagraj,” Chauhan added. “This digital initiative is designed to enhance the experience of devotees while preserving the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Mahakumbh.”

