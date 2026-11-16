Kottayam , The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church on Monday expressed displeasure with the state government over the visit of Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II to the Manarcad church, with Metropolitan Yohanon Mar Dioscoros alleging that a "strange legal advice" given to the government had caused a deep wound to the Church. Malankara Orthodox Church expresses displeasure with govt over Patriarch's visit to Manarcad church

The remarks came a day after Jacobite Syrian Church head Moran Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and Supreme Head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church, celebrated Holy Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Manarcad despite objections from the rival Malankara Orthodox faction.

The latter had approached the Kerala High Court against the visit. The court had directed the State Police chief to ensure that the Patriarch did not violate visa conditions or Supreme Court directions in connection with the ongoing church dispute.

The Cathedral was managed by the Jacobite Syrian faction, even though the Malankara Orthodox Church claims it belongs to them.

The Patriarch left for Damascus on Monday after concluding his five-day visit to Keralam.

The dispute between the Malankara Orthodox and Jacobite Syrian factions concerns the ownership and administration of several churches in the state and has been the subject of prolonged legal battles.

Speaking at a function attended by Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan at Mooledam Church, Dioscoros said the Orthodox Church was prepared to make sacrifices in defence of its position.

"The Malankara Church has suffered a wound because of very strange legal advice. There is a need to heal that wound. Those who caused it should take the responsibility to heal it," he said.

Referring to Radhakrishnan, whom he described as someone he personally loved and respected, the Metropolitan said people should speak only good things.

"Everyone should understand that even if you throw a laddu, a throw is still a throw," he said, suggesting that hurtful remarks or actions did not become harmless merely because they were presented in pleasant words.

He said the Church was prepared to make sacrifices in defence of its position and beliefs.

Meanwhile, Baselios Joseph Catholicos Bava of the Jacobite Syrian Church said those alleging that he or the Patriarch of Antioch had violated court orders were free to approach the judiciary instead of blaming the government.

"If anyone has a complaint that the Patriarch or I have committed contempt of court, they can approach the court if they are convinced about it. There is no need to target the government. The government has only done what is right and what it had done earlier. The Patriarch has not done anything new," he said.

"If they believe that any court order has been violated, we will abide by the court order. That is all. It is very simple," he added.

He called for discussions between the two factions to explore a dignified resolution, including unity, separation or maintaining the status quo.

"There are several options. Whether it is dignified unity, dignified separation or maintaining the status quo, all these possibilities should be discussed. There are fundamental issues involving faith and authority that also need to be addressed," he said.

Speaker Radhakrishnan declined to comment on the state government's position on the dispute but said there was an impression that tensions were gradually cooling down.

"A judicial decision has been taken. Administrative decisions also need to follow," he said.

He said there were people keen on resolving the dispute and urged all sides not to aggravate the situation.

"Let the issue be resolved. We shouldn't add fuel to the fire and worsen the atmosphere," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.