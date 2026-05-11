Man beaten to death in Agra, main accused arrested

A man in his twenties was allegedly beaten to death by two accused following a dispute in the Dhuliaganj area of Agra city on Sunday night. A case was registered at Chatta police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, and police arrested one of the main accused, Dev Mahaur. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) at Chatta police station in Agra. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Himanshu Gaurav, additional commissioner of police (Crime) said that Chatta police station received information that a man with injuries had been brought by his family members to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital.

“The injured man was declared dead by the doctors on duty. On receiving information, the station house officer (SHO) of Chatta police station reached the hospital and learnt that Deva Mahaur and his associate had assaulted the deceased, identified as Harsh Jain, causing serious injuries that resulted in his death,” he said.

“A murder case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dinesh Jain, the father of the deceased, and a search was launched for the named accused. The main accused, Deva Mahaur, has been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace the other accused,” said the ACP.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the deceased had beaten his elder brother. Enraged over the incident, the accused searched for Harsh and after locating him, allegedly attacked him by striking him in the face before smashing his head against the road. The accused then fled the scene.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) at Chatta police station in Agra.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased claimed that Harsh Jain was innocent.