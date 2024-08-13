Man electrocuted at building under-construction in Sector 93

Gurugram: A 28-year-old man was electrocuted inside an under-construction house in Sector-93, police said on Tuesday. They identified the deceased as Jitender Kumar. He lived with his family in Garhi Harsaru in Sector 93, police said adding that he was an electrician. (Representational Image)

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that Kumar was working on the electrical wiring at the under-construction building when he was electrocuted at about 11.30am on Monday.

“Locals alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle reached the spot and found him lying on the ground. Power supply of the building was snapped after which he was lifted and taken to the civil hospital in Sector 10A but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

Kumar said that it was not clear if he was working on the live wires or the power supply got turned on accidentally by someone.

Investigators said that they are carrying out an inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. They said the body was handed over to family after an autopsy on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, police had recovered the body of a 32-year-old man from a water-logged spot near lane number three in Sheetla colony in Sector 5.

They identified the deceased as Mohammad Mudassir, and said that he was mentally challenged and lived in the same locality with his family.

Inspector Kuldeep Kumar, station house officer of Sector 5 police station, said initially it was suspected that he had died of electrocution but the exact cause of death would be known later. “We handed over the body to the family after an autopsy. Once we get its report, the exact cause of death will be ascertained,” he added.