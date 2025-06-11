Search Search
Man kills wife over suspected infidelity in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 11, 2025 10:29 AM IST

A 26-year-old man killed his newlywed wife over suspected infidelity charges in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said.

The murder weapon—a sickle—was recovered from the room, and the accused was taken into custody. (Representative file photo)

According to police, the accused, Dhaneshwar Patel, slit the throat of his newlywed wife Meenakshi Patel inside their home around Tuesday evening. The woman died on the spot.

At the time of the incident, Dhaneshwar’s parents were reportedly not at home.

Hearing the commotion, neighbours gathered outside the house and informed the police. Subsequently, Nagri police personnel and a forensic team arrived at the location.

The murder weapon—a sickle—was recovered from the room, and the accused was taken into custody.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that he suspected infidelity and had frequent arguments with her over going out or speaking to others,” said Nagri police station in-charge Sharad Tamrakar.

“On the day of the incident, their dispute escalated, and in a fit of rage, he killed her”, the officer added.

The victim, Meenakshi Patel, hailed from Mujgahan village near the Dhamtari district headquarters. Her family was informed of the incident, and her body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police confirmed that the couple had been facing marital discord since their wedding.

