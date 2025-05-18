Man kills wife over suspected infidelity 

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband over suspicions regarding her character at their residence in Kondhawe Dhawade on May 16, police informed. Following the probe, the accused has been arrested by the Uttamnagar Police. According to the police, the couple had been married for eight years and had three children. Deepak worked as a driver on a daily wage basis. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Diksha Deepak Bhise, while the accused, Deepak Bhise (26), was taken into custody shortly after the incident came to light.

According to the police, the couple had been married for eight years and had three children. Deepak worked as a driver on a daily wage basis. However, disputes over suspicions about Diksha’s character had created frequent tensions between the two.

The police report states that during an argument on May 16, Deepak violently assaulted Diksha with kicks, punches, and a stick. He reportedly kicked her in the chest, causing severe injuries that led to her death.

Investigating officer, SPI Mohan Khandare said, “The matter was reported to the police by Diksha’s sister, after which a team from Uttamnagar Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. A case of murder has been registered under relevant sections at the Uttam Nagar police station.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further inquiry is underway, he added.