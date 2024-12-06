Manipur extends mobile internet ban in 9 districts till Dec 7

IMPHAL: The suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts of Manipur has been extended until Saturday, December 7, according to the order issued by the home department on Thursday. Curfew relaxed between 5 am and 4 pm to allow residents to buy essentials in 4 districts (PTI)

“The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdictions of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl, until 5.15 pm on December 7, 2024, in the public interest,” stated commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in the order issued.

The order to restrict access to internet services was imposed from November 16 amid widespread protests following the recovery of bodies of three women and as many children who were allegedly abducted from a relief camp on November 11 by Kuki-Zo militants from Borobekra area in Jiribam when a group of Kuki men were engaged in an encounter with security forces in which 10 of them were killed.

The suspension was extended to two more districts from November 17, with exceptions for leased lines and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to government offices, or any cases where the state government grants an exemption.

The Manipur government on Thursday relaxed the curfew between 5am to 4pm in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal to allow local residents to purchase essential items.

Fresh violence was triggered after suspected members of the radical Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol allegedly raped, shot, and set on fire a 31-year-old Kuki woman in Jiribam on November 8. In retaliation, security forces killed 10 suspected Kuki militants who had allegedly attacked a paramilitary post.

The state government initially suspended internet services in seven districts on November 16 “to thwart the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements, maintain peace and communal harmony, and prevent the spread of disinformation and false rumors through various social media platforms.”

On November 16, the deteriorating situation also prompted the state government to close educational institutions .