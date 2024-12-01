Manipur: ITLF announces silent rally, shutdown for Dec 5 burial of Jiribam victims

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, an influential Kuki group in Manipur, has expressed satisfaction with the autopsy reports of 12 individuals who were killed in the Jiribam district earlier this month, 10 of them in an encounter with CRPF, and announced plans to organise a massive silent rally and impose a total shut down during the burial ceremony, scheduled for December 5, in Churachandpur district. Family members sit in protest as army personnel stand guard at a checkpoint during a demonstration after a man from the Meitei community who worked at the camp allegedly remained missing, in Imphal West on November 30, (AFP)(AFP)

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the tribal body mentioned that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting held the same day.

The statement noted that the post-mortem reports of the 12 individuals killed in Jiribam were jointly examined by a forensic expert and a legal expert and were found satisfactory.

According to ITLF, the bodies of the 12 individuals will be laid to rest on December 5 at Peace Ground in Churachandpur district, Manipur. It added that the final homecoming rites for the individuals will be performed by their families on the afternoon of December 4.

The forum further stated that on the day of the burial, a massive silent rally will commence from Ngurte. The bodies will be carried to the Public Ground in Hiangtam, Churachandpur, where they will be received by the public. From there, the bodies will be taken to Peace Ground in a silent procession accompanied by the people.

ITLF has requested the Joint Philanthropic Organisation (JPO) to arrange transportation for the remains wherever necessary and to prepare graves at the Sehken cemetery.

Student organizations have been asked to prepare placards and banners for the rally.