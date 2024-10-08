Manipur govt lifts ban on internet services in Ukhrul district

The Manipur government on Tuesday lifted the temporary internet ban in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, officials said. On October 3, a mob looted arms and ammunition from a police station in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Ukhrul. (ANI file photo)

“The state government has reviewed the overall law and order situation in Ukhrul district of Manipur and decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the district in view of overall improvement of law and order in the district and the inconveniences faced by the general public during such period of suspension of internet services,” the order released on Monday, signed by the joint secretary (Home) of the state government stated.

The ban on internet services in the territorial jurisdiction of Ukhrul district began from 1:20pm on October 2 after a confrontation between members of Hunphun and Hungpung villages over a longstanding land dispute.

The dispute had turned violent which claimed four lives after which the internet ban was imposed.

The ban was again extended for another two days from 1:20pm on October 5 after the government reviewed the law-and-order situation in Ukhrul.

On October 3, a mob looted arms and ammunition from a police station in ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Ukhrul hours after two civilians and a Manipur Rifles personnel were killed in a gunfight, prompting authorities to sound an alert.

Police said the mob later stormed the police station and escaped with eight 9mm pistols, six INSAS rifles, three AK-47 rifles, two 9mm carbines, one SLR, a Sten gun, 340 INSAS rounds, 250 carbine rounds, 201 rounds of 9mm, 180 rounds of AK-47, and 10 rounds of SLR.

As of now, as many as 18 weapons were recovered, a police officer stationed in Ukhrul town said on Tuesday over phone.