Manipur militant arrested in Guwahati under UAPA; was involved in blasts: Police

A suspected cadre of Manipur based militant group United Kuki National Army (UKNA), who was hiding in Assam’s Guwahati, has been arrested, according to the police. Police said the suspected militant has been identified as LS Yosef Chongloi, 34, of Manipur’s Churachandpur district. (Representational image)

Police said that the person, identified as LS Yosef Chongloi (34) of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, had been found involved in various sabotage activities in his state and in the bordering areas of Assam.

The inspector general (IG) of Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF), Partha Sarathi Mahanta, said that they conducted an operation based on specific information and arrested the suspected militant on Friday evening.

“Based on secret information, a search operation was carried out in Beltola area under Basistha Police Station of Guwahati on Friday evening and our team successfully apprehended one person from Manipur,” Mahanta said.

According to Mahanta, LS Yosef Chongloi is a self-styled finance secretary of militant group UKNA who is suspected of being involved in illegal activities covering Manipur and bordering areas of Assam.

“He was found to be involved in recent activities including a bomb blast that destroyed Sapermaina bridge at NH-2 and the armed attack at an IOCL convoy at Tamenglang in Manipur,” he said.

Police said that they have registered a case (STF PS Case No. 15/2024) against LS Yosef Chongloi under section 147/148/149/150 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 16/17/18/20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the investigation is ongoing.