Maoist killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A suspected Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Saturday, police said. Police said a weapon and a huge cache of Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot after the encounter. (Representational image)

As per a statement issued by the Sukma police, the encounter occurred in the jungles on a hill near Tumalpad village under Chintagufa police station.

“A joint team of security personnel of Sukma district, including district reserve guard (DRG) and Bastar fighters, was out on an anti-Naxalite operation after we had information about the gathering of Maoists,” the statement said.

Police said when the team reached Tumlapad village, the encounter started.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Maoist was recovered along with a weapon and a huge cache of Maoist-related material from the spot,” the statement said.

Police said the identity of the deceased Maoist is yet to be ascertained.

Since December 2023, there has been a clear uptick in encounter between Maoists and security personnel, who have created 17 new forward camps in what were thus far thought to be core Maoist-controlled areas.

At least 155 Maoists have been killed in 92 separate gunfights with security forces in Chhattisgarh this year. During the same period, 669 Maoists have been arrested and 656 have surrendered, police said. The Maoists have killed 15 personnel and 34 civilians in the same period, officials said.