Around 100 married women police personnel in Fatehpur will be able to observe Karwa Chauth on Thursday without worrying about their duty rosters, with superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik granting them a day’s special leave for the festival.

Women cops of UP Police (Sourced)

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The order allows the women to observe the day-long fast, perform the evening puja and wait for moonrise to break the fast. They will not need to submit separate applications for leave.

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For women in the police force, where duty commitments can often mean missing family occasions, the decision offers a rare opportunity to celebrate the festival at home.

Sub-inspector Preeti Singh said the decision would bring considerable relief to women personnel. “This initiative has given us considerable relief because, until now, we had to perform our duties while observing a fast without water. Now we will be able to observe the fast, perform the puja and celebrate the festival,” she said.

Manglik has introduced the arrangement under Mission Shakti phase VI, saying the sentiments of married women personnel had been taken into account. Police station and outpost in-charges have been instructed to make alternative duty arrangements.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP had introduced a similar initiative during his earlier tenure as SP in Bhadohi, when special leave was allowed for women police personnel observing Karwa Chauth. Explaining the purpose of the measure at the time, he said: “Women cops, once granted special leave, will be able to observe fast and perform puja without any hindrance and feel more relaxed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP had introduced a similar initiative during his earlier tenure as SP in Bhadohi, when special leave was allowed for women police personnel observing Karwa Chauth. Explaining the purpose of the measure at the time, he said: “Women cops, once granted special leave, will be able to observe fast and perform puja without any hindrance and feel more relaxed.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fatehpur currently has 510 women police personnel, including five inspectors, 17 sub-inspectors, 24 head constables and 464 constables. Around 100 are married and are expected to benefit from the leave.