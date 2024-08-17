Mechanic held hostage by residents in Manesar over ‘warranty dispute’

A service engineer was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by three men in Manesar after a dispute over a washing machine repair, said police. Upon receiving the report, a police team was sent from the IMT Manesar Police Station who visited the hospital and recorded victim’s statement. (Representational image)

The incident took place on August 13 when Rajesh Kumar, a service engineer with a prominent electric company, visited the residence of Kulvinder Chauhan in Sector 7, IMT Manesar, to repair a washing machine, said police.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, the trouble began when he requested a warranty card or bill for the machine, which the residents failed to provide. Rajesh explained that he could not proceed with the repair without the necessary documentation. This led to an altercation, during which Chauhan and two other men allegedly assaulted Kumar, hitting him with fists and kicks, causing his nose to bleed.

The assailants then locked Kumar in a room and threatened to kill him if he didn’t repair the washing machine. The victim pleaded with them, and after some time, they reluctantly released him. Fearing for his life, Kumar later reported the incident to the police on Friday, said police.

The Gurugram Police were informed about the incident after Kumar was admitted to a private Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving the report, a police team was sent from the IMT Manesar Police Station who visited the hospital and recorded victim’s statement. A medical report confirmed that he had sustained blunt injuries to his face and head.

Based on the complaint and the medical report, an FIR has been registered against Kulvinder Chauhan and the two unidentified men under sections 115, 351(2), and 127(2) of the BNS at the Sector 7 IMT Manesar Police Station.

The police have begun their investigation, and the suspects are expected to be apprehended soon. “We are treating this case with utmost seriousness. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and such actions will not be tolerated,” said Vipin Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police.