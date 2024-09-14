Menu Explore
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
Meerut house collapses, eight feared trapped in debris

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Sep 14, 2024 08:43 PM IST

A three-storey house in Zakir Colony collapsed, trapping at least eight people and cattle. Rescue efforts are hampered by the area's density.

At least eight people and cattle were feared trapped in the debris of a 50-year-old three-storey house, which collapsed in Zakir Colony, Street Number Seven of Lohia Nagar police station area on Saturday.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

This old house collapsed due to continuous rainfall in the area for three days.

Local police, rescue teams and SSP Vipin Tada are at the spot and rescue work is underway.

According to the information, the house belongs to Nafo Alauddin whose two sons live in the house with their wives and children. The entire family is feared buried under the debris.

The family runs a dairy business in this house. Buffaloes were tied on the ground floor where the dairy runs and they too got buried under the debris when the house suddenly collapsed.

Due to the house being in the old area of the city and a densely populated area, JCBs were not able to reach the site.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, September 14, 2024
