MP: Five labourers killed after roof of under-construction house collapses

Five labourers were killed after the roof of an under-construction farmhouse collapsed in Choral village of Mhow near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Representational image.

The incident happened late on Thursday night, but villagers reached the spot only on Friday morning. They alerted the police when they could not locate the labourers.

“The police reached the spot and found that labourers were buried under debris. The rescue work started with the help of three JCBs and a Poclain machine. During the rescue operation, which lasted for about three hours, the bodies of the five labourers were recovered,” said Hitika Vatsal, superintendent of police, Indore (rural).

A villager informed the police that after finishing the work, the labourers used to sleep inside the under-construction building. On Thursday, they went to sleep in the same spot after dinner.

The owners of the farmhouse, identified as Kanhaiya Lal and Bharat Demla, allegedly placed the rooftop slab on the iron pillar without any external support.

The owners are absconding, and we are trying to trace them,” the police officer said.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.