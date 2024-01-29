Mega fair ‘Aligarh Numaish’ begins from Feb 1

With over 100 years of legacy, the traditional ‘Aligarh Numaish’ or exhibition is all set to begin from February 1. Braj Holi being presented at Kohinoor Stage at Aligarh Numaish in Aligarh. (Sourced file photo)

After performing the puja at an ancient temple at Darbar Hall on the Numaish premises on Sunday, district magistrate of Aligarh and chairman of State Industrial and Agriculture Exhibition Committee Indra Vikram Singh announced the date for the much awaited event. “The minister in UP cabinet, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary will inaugurate Aligarh Numaish on February 1,” he said.

Sources revealed that the concept of this ‘Numaish’ was first visualised by Raja Har Narain Singh of Aligarh in 1880 and it began as a horse show. It was then named Aligarh District Fair by Collector Marshall during British period.

The dimension of training and academics was added to this fair and it was renamed State Industrial and Agriculture Exhibition.

In 1914, the then British Collector WS Mariss gave this exhibition an organised shape by creating a ‘Darbar Hall’ and with each passing year, different events were added to the Aligarh Numaish which had touch of modernity. By 1984, it became a major event.

“Krishnanjali Auditorium” came up as major seat for cultural activities here. Then came ‘Kohinoor Manch’ to accommodate events organised during the Numaish.

“Such was the popularity of the event that founder of Aligarh Muslim University, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan chose to direct and act in a play staged during Numaish. Sir Syed was raising funds to establish Aligarh Muslim University and he found the Numaish as perfect platform to reach out to more people,” said Prof Rahat Abrar, retired head of Urdu Academy at AMU who still has the script of the play.

“The Aligarh Numaish had been a major socio-cultural event of this region and has close connection with Aligarh Muslim University too. All the students going to Numaish were bound to wear traditional ‘sherwani’ and announcement was made at 8.30 pm at Numaish ground asking students to return to their hostels, and this continues till date. A help desk by proctorial board for AMU students is a permanent feature at the Numaish which is part of great cultural past of the city,” said Prof Abrar.

“Ä Bristish official targeted students during Numaish in year 1907 following which they called for strike at AMU. This motivated the students to join ‘Khilafat Movement’ against the British rule,” said the retired AMU professor who recollected the ‘shayari’ penned on Numaish by noted Urdu poets like Shakeel Baduyuni, Mazaz and others who attended this Numaish as AMU students.

“Organised in the earlier part of the new year, the century old ‘’Numaish’’ sets agenda for the year ahead in Aligarh. Numaish provides a platform to locals too and its popularity has been growing each year,” said the district magistrate.