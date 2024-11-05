Miscreant fires at passenger train in Odisha; probe on

The guard of the New Delhi-Puri Nandan Kanan Express had a miraculous escape on Tuesday morning when a miscreant fired two rounds of bullets at the train, which pierced the glass window of the guard van as it was passing by Bhadrak station. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Railway officials said the train was passing the Bhadrak-Baudpur section at 9.30am when the miscreant fired at the train. Mahendra Behera, the guard of the train, said during the signal exchange, he saw a person firing at the train from a pistol.

Soon after the incident, the Railway Protection Force escorted the train till Puri. After reaching Puri, ballistic experts began an investigation.