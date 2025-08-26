MMMTU 10th Convocation: Set up AI labs in rural areas, urges Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel has urged fresh technical graduates to expand the outreach of technology in rural areas for the welfare of farmers and the empowerment of youth. She emphasised the need to establish Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in villages to train people, enable them to use modern tools, and simplify their daily lives. Governor Anandiben Patel at the 10th Convocation of Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University, in Gorakhpur, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Addressing the 10th Convocation of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMTU), Gorakhpur, on Tuesday, the governor encouraged students to “learn globally and serve the country.” She highlighted innovation and skill development as the key drivers for national growth.

During the ceremony, Patel conferred degrees and medals on meritorious students. In all, 45 gold medals were awarded, including 10 to girls. Divyansh Tiwari, a BTech computer science student, bagged five gold medals, while MBA student Ayushi Srivastava won two.

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr V Narayanan, who attended as the chief guest, urged graduates to keep updating themselves with technology “not just for personal growth but for the progress of the nation.”

Following the convocation, the governor inspected the PAC training centre, where women recruits are undergoing training. She interacted with them, enquired about facilities and medical assistance, planted a sapling, and inspected the women’s barracks.

MoU for women’s hostel signed

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Northern Region) and MMMTU for the construction of a 144-bed women’s hostel. The project, estimated at ₹13.66 crore, was signed in the presence of the governor, ISRO chairman Dr Narayanan, cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad, vice-chancellor prof JP Saini, and Power Grid (Northern Region) executive director Yogesh Kumar Dixit.

