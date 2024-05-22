Modi govt is Adani govt: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM in Haryana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for industrialists, while ignoring farmers, workers, unemployed youths and women. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a party rally in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“The Modi government is ‘Adani government’,” he remarked while addressing a rally here to garner votes for party candidate Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat.

Expressing confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government, he said the alliance will throw the Agnipath scheme out after coming to power on June 4.

“The PM office has introduced the Agnipath scheme without consulting army officials and is playing with youths’ futures. Modi has divided martyrs into two groups. Those recruited through Agnipath scheme are not considered martyrs even after sacrificing their lives on the border. They will not be given pension or government job benefit, while those recruited earlier are getting all benefits. We will not allow division of youths protecting the borders,” he said.

The former Congress chief also announced to waive all farm loans after coming to power. He claimed that the Modi government had waived his 22 “arabpati” friends’ loans amounting to ₹16 lakh crore, which was equal to farm loans spanning 24 years.

“Whenever we raise the issue of farm loan waiver, the media and BJP leaders claim that it will destroy the economy. What happened when he waived loans of 22 ‘arabpatis’? Whatever they say, we will waive farmers’ loans after coming to power. Whenever I crossed through farm belts during my Bharat Jodo Yatra, the peasants shared their grief of not getting a good price for their crops. We will give a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on all crops to farmers,” he said.

To woo youths and women voters, Rahul said the country was ready to form the INDIA bloc government and from July, ₹8,500 will be deposited in the account of one woman from each poor family, translating into ₹1 lakh annually, that will help bring the families out of poverty.

“We will provide internship to graduate students with ₹8,500 stipend per month for a year. Our government will fill all 30 lakh vacant posts after coming to power,” he said.

‘Modi copying my phrases’

Continuing his attack on the Prime Minister, the Congress leader alleged Modi “copied his phrases”.

“I can make Modi say whatever I want. I said Narendra Modi ji, you never take the names of Adani, Ambani, and two days later, he said Adani and Ambani are sending money to the Congress in autos. I want to ask him whether he has experience of getting money through autos. Now, the PM has all agencies like Enforcement Directorate and income tax department. So, why is he not carrying out raids on Adani and Ambani. After I said we will transfer money into bank accounts ‘taka-tak, taka -tak’, the PM also started using ‘taka-tak’ in his speeches,” Rahul quipped.

He further alleged that Modi’s brand image was gone due to unfulfilled promises. “The Prime Minister had asked people to beat thalis and turn on mobile phone torches to ward off Covid-19 when hundreds of bodies were lying in the Ganga. They are now spreading hate in the country. But Haryana has always shown the path to the nation, be it farmers’ protest or other instances. They will try to divide you on religious and caste lines, but you have to stay united,” said Rahul.

“There is a Congress wave in Haryana and we will secure victory in the state. During our government, Gurgaon was established with proper planning. We provided better infrastructure that gave jobs to youths. Due to our sports policy, players from Haryana won medals at international levels. We will review everything,” he added.

‘Haryana should open mohabbat ki dukanein’

Later addressing a rally in Sonepat in support of Congress nominee Satpal Brahamchari, Rahul alleged that the BJP wanted to change the Constitution.

“The BJP has opened hatred shops across the country and people of Haryana should respond with ‘mohabbat ki dukanein (shops of love)’. You should get united to ensure the Congress sweeps the state in the Lok Sabha polls and in a few months, I ask you to form a strong Congress government in Haryana,” he said.

In another attack on Prime Minister, Rahul said when a journalist asked Modi about the wide gap between the rich and the poor in the country, he responded “You want to make all people poor”. “ Modi ji has created a wide gap between the rich and the poor by favouring his industrialist friends. A coolie I met at the Delhi railway station told me that he holds a civil engineering degree, but was forced to lift luggage due to unemployment. The Prime Minister has failed to generate jobs and has made capable youths unemployed,” he added.

Steps in to resolve internal rift

Amid the charged atmosphere of the Congress rally at Charkhi Dadri, Congress nominee Rao Dan Singh and his arch rival within the party, Kiran Choudhry, the Tosham MLA, engaged in a tense exchange while seated next to Rahul on the stage.

Choudhry aired her grievances to Rahul, alleging Singh was deliberately excluding her and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, a former MP, from party communications. Intervening, Rahul asked the duo to resolve their differences for the party’s unity and success.