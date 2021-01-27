Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group

IND USA
It is learnt that Azad group will be contesting on 29 seats while AAP will fight on 21 seats, though the formal announcement is expected on Friday
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Azad group led by former mayor Kulwant Singh are set to enter into an alliance to fight the municipal elections scheduled on February 14.

It is learnt that Azad group will be contesting on 29 seats while AAP will fight on 21 seats, though the formal announcement is expected on Friday. Azad group had already declared a list of 30 candidates.

“We will have an alliance with AAP for MC elections. Talks are going on,” said Kulwant, who parted ways with Shiromani Akali Dal earlier this month.

AAP’s district president Parminder Singh Goldy said the party wants 50-50 seat sharing and talks are going on with Azad group. “The official announcement will be on Friday,” he said.

With the latest development, the MC elections are set to witness a four-cornered contest between SAD, Congress, BJP and AAP-Azad group alliance.

Alleging the alliance was forged during a dinner meeting between AAP state unit president Bhagwant Mann and Kulwant, who is also a realtor, Charanjeet Singh Brar, political adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said: “Mann has sold his party to corporates. Where are the party’s senior leaders now.”

Taking a jibe at AAP and Azad group, Congress leader and cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said: “The issue is that both are not getting candidates for the elections, so they are entering an alliance.”

Kulwant Singh on January 21 released a list of 30 candidates, with most of the Akali leaders and former councillors who resigned in his support getting the ticket from Azad group.

Mohali’s civic body is elected for a period of five years, with the last term ending on April 26, 2020. In the 2015 elections, Kulwant had led the Azad group and won 10 seats. With the support of Congress, he was elected the mayor. Later, in 2017, he joined SAD.

