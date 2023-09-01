Assam woman jumps into pond with 2 daughters; kids die, she survives: Police

A 32-year-old woman from Assam’s Cachar district was arrested on Friday for allegedly drowning her two minor daughters in a pond, police said. Police found the bodies of the two minor children from Kachudaram area of Cachar’s Sonai on Friday morning. (Representative file image)

Additional superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Subrata Sen said that they have detained the mother and registered a case against her under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“She has admitted to her crime, and we have arrested her. We are investigating the matter, and she is being interrogated,” Sen said.

Police added that the mother had tried to kill herself too.

Police said that the bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem.

