Assam woman jumps into pond with 2 daughters; kids die, she survives: Police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Sep 01, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Additional superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Subrata Sen said that they have detained the mother and registered a case against her under section 302 (murder) of the IPC

A 32-year-old woman from Assam’s Cachar district was arrested on Friday for allegedly drowning her two minor daughters in a pond, police said.

Police found the bodies of the two minor children from Kachudaram area of Cachar’s Sonai on Friday morning.

Additional superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Subrata Sen said that they have detained the mother and registered a case against her under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“She has admitted to her crime, and we have arrested her. We are investigating the matter, and she is being interrogated,” Sen said.

Police added that the mother had tried to kill herself too.

Police said that the bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for postmortem.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 0944177829

© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
