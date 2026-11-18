A young girl was injured in a leopard attack in Purwa Idgah village under the Sujauli Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division in the wee hours of Tuesday. A mother’s courage saved the child from the big cat. The injured girl being treated at the district hospital in Bahraich (HT Photo)

According to information, Divya (6), daughter of Rajesh, was sleeping with her mother, Bindrawati, at their home when a leopard entered the house at around 4:00 AM.

The leopard caught hold of the girl and attempted to drag her outside. Hearing her screams, Bindrawati woke up and bravely confronted the leopard, managing to rescue the child from its clutches. Following the mother’s resistance, the leopard fled towards the nearby agricultural fields. However, Divya sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured girl was initially given first aid in Sujauli and was subsequently referred to Bahraich District Hospital for further treatment, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

On receiving information, forest department personnel reached the spot and inspected the area. The team confirmed the presence of the leopard and examined its pugmarks. The department also provided immediate financial assistance of ₹5,000 to the affected family.

Forest officials subsequently visited Motipur Community Health Centre to enquire about the girl’s condition. After she was referred to Bahraich District Hospital, departmental officials and staff also visited the hospital to check on her health.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Katarniaghat, Apoorv Dixit, spoke over the telephone with the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital to obtain an update on the girl’s condition and requested that the best medical treatment be provided. Doctors have assured the department that the child is safe.

Cage installed to capture leopard

According to the forest department, continuous efforts have been underway for the past several days to capture the leopard in the Sujauli area. A cage trap has already been installed and remains active. Its location is being adjusted as required to improve the chances of safely capturing the animal.

Following Tuesday’s incident, the cage trap has been positioned very close to the exact location of the attack. The forest department is maintaining close surveillance.