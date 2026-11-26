Satna , A police constable and two others have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 38-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and demanding ₹50,000 ransom from his family, an official said on Thursday.

MP cop among three held for abducting man, demanding ₹50,000 ransom more less

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The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the Rampur Baghelan police station area. One accused is absconding, the official said.

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The arrested constable has been identified as Vivek Singh. He was posted at the Raigaon police station and had been part of a special squad, 'Super 30', for the past six months.

The 'Super 30' unit has been constituted by the Satna superintendent of police.

Narendra Bahadur Singh, the father of victim Rishabh Singh , who works as a supervisor at a car dealership, told reporters that his son was returning home on a motorcycle late at night when the accused intercepted him near Madhavgarh.

The accused allegedly stabbed Rishabh in the leg, injuring him, and took him to a nearby garden, where they held him hostage and demanded ₹50,000 as ransom, his father said.

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{{^usCountry}} The father, a lawyer by profession, said he reached the spot with some local residents, surrounded the accused and caught one of them before handing him over to the police. The other three accused fled, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father, a lawyer by profession, said he reached the spot with some local residents, surrounded the accused and caught one of them before handing him over to the police. The other three accused fled, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Rampur Baghelan police station house officer Sandeep Chaturvedi said that after questioning the man caught by local residents, the police arrested constable Vivek Singh and two others for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and ransom demand.

One accused is still absconding, and police are examining CCTV footage from the crime scene and areas around the suspected locations where the victim was held to trace him, Chaturvedi said.

The role of the accused and the motive behind the kidnapping will become clear after the investigation, he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.