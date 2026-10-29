Shivpuri, Two sisters, who shared an affectionate bond, and their four children drowned in wells in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Thursday. One of the women was eight months pregnant, they said.

MP: Two sisters, four children die in separate incidents

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In the first incident on Wednesday, Anjali Rawat allegedly pushed her three daughters into a well in Gungargaon village under the Bairad police station limits before jumping into it while holding her six-year-old son, Prashant, station house officer Ravi Chauhan told PTI.

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Anjali's eldest daughter Monika managed to save herself and her two younger sisters. She went home and informed the family about the incident. Relatives rushed to the spot and pulled Anjali and Prashant out of the well, but both had died, the official said.

According to the family, Anjali had been under mental stress ever since her husband, Dharmveer Singh Rawat, died in a road accident about a month and a half ago.

In the second incident, Anjali's sister Sita Rawat , a resident of Sesai village, went to a field in Khonkar village with her three children on Wednesday. When they did not return home by around 6 pm, relatives began searching for them.

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{{^usCountry}} They found slippers near a well and spotted a child's body inside. After being alerted, police retrieved the bodies of Sita and her children, Rakhi , Priyanka and Shlok , from the water body by around 11 pm, Kolaras police station house officer Jitendra Chandelia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They found slippers near a well and spotted a child's body inside. After being alerted, police retrieved the bodies of Sita and her children, Rakhi , Priyanka and Shlok , from the water body by around 11 pm, Kolaras police station house officer Jitendra Chandelia said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sita was eight months pregnant, and her unborn baby also died, police said.

Sita's brother-in-law Hakam Singh said the sisters shared a close bond and often spoke to each other over the phone. Relatives suspect Sita's death may have been linked to the shock of Anjali's suicide.

Police said the circumstances surrounding both incidents were being investigated separately.

The bodies of Anjali and Prashant were kept at the Shivpuri district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The autopsies of Sita and her children were scheduled to be conducted in Kolaras, police said.

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